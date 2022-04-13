VIT's engineering & Technology subject areas rank 9th best in India

Chennai: Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has made significant progress in Engineering and Technology as compared to last year in the recently published QS World University Ranking by Subject 2022. QS publishes the rank of World Universities every year in 5 broad subject areas - Arts & Humanities, Engineering and Technology, Life Sciences & Medicine, Natural Sciences, and Social Sciences & Management.

VIT moved 55 positions up this year as compared to last year in Engineering and Technology. This has made VIT the 9th best institution in India and the 346th best in the world in Engineering and Technology.

Seven subjects of VIT are on the list published by QS this year. Both Computer Science & Information Systems and Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE) subjects ranked 8th in the country. Computer Science & Information Systems and Mechanical Engineering have moved up 50 positions as compared to last year.

The QS World University Rankings by Subject are compiled every year to help prospective students identify leading universities in a particular subject. Research citations, H index along with results of major global surveys of employers and academicians are used to rank universities.