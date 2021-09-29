VIT holds its 36th annual convocation virtually

Vellore: Students should dive deep into subjects and learn how to get to the core of the concepts involved in them, IIT Madras Director Prof. Bhaskar Ramamurthi said

Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Vellore conducted its 36th annual convocation virtually on Tuesday. Prof. Bhaskar Ramamurthi, Director, Indian Institute of Technology Madras took part in the convocation as chief guest and delivered the convocation address virtually.

In his speech, Prof. Bhaskar Ramamurthi urged students to dive deep into at least some of the subjects if not all during their formal education and learn how to get to the core of the concepts involved

in them.

"To use a familiar Indian description, one should aim for vidwat in at least a few subjects. But how do we know which ones to do this in, which subjects are likely to be useful in one's career? Well, one cannot know this, and the curious thing is, it does not matter. What the effort itself does, irrespective of the subject is to teach one how to delve deep, how to know when one has understood the core underlying concepts well, and how to recognize when one is slowly but surely becoming a vidwan," he said.

"All of you who are graduating today are entering the workforce in an India that is poised at a very unique moment in its history. The next 30 years are going to be one of great transformation. This period is going to be like no other from the past, and therefore you will need to be alert to the unbelievable opportunities that are going to come your way," Prof. Bhaskar added.

Delivering his Presidential address, Founder and Chancellor of VIT Dr. G. Viswanathan said that out of the eligible 14 crore youth in India only 4 crores get the opportunity to go for higher education. Dr. G. Viswanathan also said that last year 844 national and international companies took part in VIT's campus placement.

A total of 7,569 undergraduate, postgraduate students, and research scholars graduated

this year.