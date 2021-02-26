Virendra Nath Datt takes charge as RFCL Chairman

New Delhi: Virendra Nath Datt, CMD, NFL has taken over as Chairman of the Board of Directors of NFL's Joint Venture RFCL with effect from February 23, 2021. Datt is associated with NFL as Director (Marketing) since October 2018 and CMD since June 2020. An MBA from Maharshi Dayanand University, Datt has a rich professional experience of over 35 years with premier CPSEs such as GAIL and ONGC, besides the Fertilizer Industry. Prior to joining NFL, Datt was Executive Director in GAIL (India) Limited where he handled all India marketing operations of the company in addition to Corporate Strategy,Planning and Advocacy.