VIL files review petition in SC

New Delhi: Troubled Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) has filed a review petition in the Supreme Court after the apex court recently dismissed its plea for rectification of the alleged errors in the calculation of adjusted gross revenues-related dues.

In the petition, filed earlier this week, VIL has said it is "a travesty of justice" that the company is restrained from questioning the arithmetical errors/ omission which are going to cost it about Rs 25,000 crore (Rs 5,932 crore of principal plus interest, penalty and interest on penalty).

VIL has said its contentions have been rejected by the order under review and added that this denial could result in the company going under and its about 27.3 crore subscribers being left "high and dry".

Other fallouts include loss of investment in the business and an impact on livelihoods of employees, as well as distributors, retailers, and store staff.

A mail sent to the company seeking comments on the review petition did not elicit a response.

Further, VIL has said it is not questioning the principles as laid down by the court for determination of AGR (Adjusted Gross Revenues), and emphasised that it is committed to make full payments of dues in installments as directed by the court. VIL has also said the impression that company is seeking to wriggle out of the orders on account of recalculation is completely "misplaced".

"It is inconceivable that even errors/ inadvertent additions by the respondent-DoT to the AGR dues have not been allowed to be corrected," the

petition said.