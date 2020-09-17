VIL drops faster speed claim in priority offering, informs Trai about filing revised plan

New Delhi: Vodafone Idea ltd (VIL) has told the telecom regulator that it is dropping the contentious faster data speed claim as part of priority offering and is in the process of filing a revised plan, a source said.

The company's website too is no longer touting claims of faster speeds for the pay-more-for-priority-treatment mobile plan, which had been under the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's (Trai) scanner in the past few weeks.

VIL website is talking of benefits purely in terms of entertainment privileges (Netflix and Amazon Prime), travel privileges, mobility benefits and other privileges.

Earlier, its marketing campaign, among other aspects, mentioned "get unlimited data with faster data speeds", for 'priority 4G network'.

The source said the company has informed the regulator that is in the process of filing a revised plan, and is withdrawing the faster speed claim.

When contacted, VIL spokesperson declined to comment on the issue.

Trai had late last month slapped a showcause notice on VIL over its priority mobile plan, saying that the tariff offer "lacks transparency", is "misleading" and not in

compliance with regulatory framework.