Vijay Dewan, Sanjiv Paul new Chairman & Dy Chairman of CII

Kolkata: Vijay Dewan, Managing Director, Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Ltd. has been elected as the Chairman of CII Eastern Region Council for the year 2021 – 22. His name was announced at the first meeting of the reconstituted Eastern Region Council, Kolkata on Saturday. Dewan holds a master's degree in Hotel Management with over 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry. Meanwhile, Sanjiv Paul, Chairman, The Tata Pigments Ltd & Vice President (Safety, Health & Sustainability), Tata Steel Ltd has also been elected as the Deputy Chairman of CII Eastern Region Council for the year 2021 – 22. His name was announced at the first meeting of the reconstituted Eastern Region Council on Saturday. Sanjiv Paul graduated in Metallurgical Engineering and joined Tata Steel in 1986.Mpost

