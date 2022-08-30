Vi 5G launch to depend on customers demand, competitive dynamics

New Delhi: Debt-ridden telecom operator Vodafone Idea's 5G services launch will depend on several factors such as use cases, customer demand, competitive dynamics etc., a senior official of the company said on Monday.

While speaking at the 27th annual general meeting, Vi Managing Director and CEO Ravinder Takker said that the promoters of the company have invested Rs 4,940 crore and the company is in active discussion with investors for fund raise.

VIL acquired spectrum worth Rs 18,800 crore, which includes radiowaves in the mid band (3,300 MHz band) in 17 priority circles and spectrum in the 26 GHz band in 16 circles for 5G services. The company also acquired additional 4G spectrum in three circles of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Punjab.

The fresh spectrum bid adds an annual installment liability of Rs 1,680 crore on the company.

"5G roll-out will depend on various factors such as how use cases will evolve, demand from customers, capacity requirement as well as competitive dynamics," Takkar said. Vi has proposed to appoint company's chief financial officer Akshaya Moondra its CEO and Takker as non-executive director.

The proposal was placed in the AGM. Takker said that the company has now acquired spectrum in all the frequency bands and further strengthened its 4G spectrum holding with acquisition of additional radiowaves in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Punjab.