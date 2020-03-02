VFS launches first online portal for Vietnam eVisa on arrival
Kolkata: VFS Global, an outsourcing and technology services company, has launched the first online portal for Vietnam eVisa on arrival for travellers from India.
During the recent visit of Vietnamese Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh to India, VFS Global and the Embassy of Vietnam in India had signed an MoU on cooperation for tourism promotion and facilitation of human mobility.
The advanced and digitally integrated solution will offer eVOA applicants with a digital wallet/locker, a statement said.
The digital wallet/locker will include scanned copies of the applicant's passport, live facial biometric capture, and the receipt of their eVOA approval letters.
Customers can also make online payments using the portal, the statement said.
The option of special priority services on the same day as well as next day approvals is now available on this online portal.
The cost of the priority service is slightly higher than the cost of normal visa processing.
In 2019, more than 18 million travellers had visited Vietnam from across the globe compared to 15 million in 2018.
(Image from ndtv.com)
