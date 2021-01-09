Vedanta wins 'Most Innovative Best Practice' award

New Delhi: Vedanta, India's largest producer of Aluminium and value-added products, bagged the 'Most Innovative Best Practice' award at the Digital Transformation (DX) Summit & Awards 2020. Organized by CII – Centre for Digital Transformation (CDT), the DX Award provides a prestigious platform for the industry's best to showcase superlative efforts and achievements in the realm of digital transformation, offering unparalleled exposure and valuable recognition to the practitioners. Vedanta Aluminium has bagged this coveted award in the 'Most Innovative Best Practice' category, as India's first – and the world's third – smelter to deploy the Digital Smelter Technology at its Jharsuguda plant, which is the world's largest single-location aluminium smelter.

Themed on leveraging digital infrastructure & technological innovation for a resurgent and Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the DX summit witnessed participation from over 300 companies. Vedanta Aluminium outshone the competition by showcasing its Digital Smelter project which is being deployed at its Aluminium smelter in Jharsuguda, Odisha. It uses digital twin technology with predictive & prescriptive analytics, which allows for remote monitoring and control of potline operations, enhances energy efficiency, reduces raw material consumption and arrests wastage of material through remote advisory system.

It processes historical information and real-time data using data analytics to generate alerts and insights which enable the operation and maintenance teams to execute their duties more effectively and efficiently. It also uses machine learning algorithms to provide multiple outcomes such as pot health-related alerts, virtual-sensor based dosing recommendations, anode-effect predictions, etc.

Speaking about the company's digital transformation endeavors, Ajay Kapur, CEO – Aluminium & Power Business, Vedanta Ltd., said, "We strive to make our operations future-ready by integrating best-in-class digital solutions, building in efficiencies, and optimizing costs and raw material consumption in our quest to become the world's leading producer of the 'green metal' or Aluminium. Vedanta's Aluminum & Power business has implemented intelligent automation and digitalization at its the plants to produce high-quality Aluminium and value-added products for critical industry sectors, fueling India's self-reliance and

contributing to its socio-economic prosperity."