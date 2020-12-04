Vedanta: Propelling India's growth & self-reliance story

New Delhi: Vedanta Aluminium & Power business is the largest producer of aluminium and the amongst the top three power producers in india. Aluminium is a metal of supreme strategic importance and ranks second in the list of priority metals in the world. The attributes and versatility of aluminium make it a metal of choice and it finds critical usage in key sectors like defence, aerospace, automobile and infrastructure. It plays a vital role in the government's visionary initiatives- Make in India, Smart Cities, Power for All, indigenous space programs etc.The aluminium sector provides opportunities for over 8 lakh people directly and indirectly. With such benefits, it deserves to be considered as 'core industry',akin to the steel industry.

Vedanta's efforts to increase itsproduction of aluminium is propelling India towards self-sufficiency.In the last fiscal year, Vedanta Aluminium has reached a peak production of 1.95 MT and in the process emerged as the highest aluminium producer in the country. With this achievement, the company moves a step closer to supporting the government in its efforts to create a self-sufficient domestic industry.

The biggest reason for this achievement is the way the business has ramped up its capacity in its smelters at Jharsuguda( Odisha) BALCO in Korba (Chhattisgarh), and its alumina refinery in Kalahandi (Odisha). The organisation also operates an independent power plant Talwandi Sabo Power Limited (TSPL) in Bhatinda (Punjab). But more importantly, this achievement will take Vedanta a step closer to becoming a trusted partner of the government and providing support to enable India attain self-sufficiency in aluminium.

Vedanta aluminium, well known for its superior product quality and application of state-of-the-art technology in its production process, is the leading player in the aluminium industry. The production achievement has thrusted the company to the pinnacle and paved the way for the company to develop a new business strategy with a goal to create volume and achieve scale. To do so, Vedanta is investing in the development of high-quality Value-Added Products that enablesthe company to create a wide range of offerings – from wire rods, billets, primary foundry alloy to rolled products and ingots. The recently-launched primary foundry alloy, that is being produced in India for the first time, and was hitherto only imported, takes Vedanta a step closer to the end-customer in the value chain and creates value for its stakeholders.

With the new business move, Vedanta will achieve operational flexibility that will enable it to adapt itself meaningfully to evolving customer requirements and changing market dynamics.

Vedanta will also continue to put safety and sustainability at the core of its operations and remain committed to its Zero Harm, Zero Waste, Zero Discharge culture. And all this will be carried out in keeping with the larger obligation to people, planet and prosperity.