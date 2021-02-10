Vedanta launches new Aluminium Cylinder Head Alloy at ACMA 2021

New Delhi: Vedanta Limited, India's foremost producer of metals and oil & gas, announced the formal launch of its newest product, the aluminium Cylinder Head Alloy, a critical raw material for manufacturing cylinder heads and other automotive

components.

This is the company's latest value-added offering in itsaluminium product line, which caters to various raw material requirements of the automotive industry.

The Cylinder Head Alloy leverages material design to help automakers increase efficiency of internal combustion engines for improved performance on emission control, in line with BS-VI and CAFE (Corporate Average Fuel Efficiency/Economy) norms. Currently, thisalloy is entirely being imported into India from other countries.

Vedanta unveiled the product for the domestic industry at the 2nd Automotive Raw Material Localization Conclave & Exhibition today, hosted by Automotive Components Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA). Vedanta has invested in creating this cylinder head alloy capacity of 10,000 tonnes using world class technology of Befesa (Spain) and Properzi (Italy).

This initiative is in alignment with the government'sthrust on self-reliance to cater to the domestic requirement of automotive companies and original equipment manufacturers to rely on indigenously procured material. Localisation of the domestic raw material supply chain will surely help the Indian automotive industry.

At the event, Vedanta also showcased its diverse portfolio of high-quality products for the automotive industry in aluminium (Primary Foundry Alloy or PFA, Billets, Rolled Products andSlabs), Zinc (Hindustan Zinc Die-Cast Alloy and Special High Grade Zinc), Lead Ingot and Alloy, Silver Bars, Copper Rods, and Steel Wire Rods, as well as capabilities for high-end value-additions, technology leadership and logistics to support the auto industry.