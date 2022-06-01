Vedanta deploys 27 electric forklifts at Odisha plant

New Delhi: Vedanta Aluminium on Wednesday said it has deployed 27 electric forklifts at its smelter at Jharsuguda in Odisha in partnership with GEAR India and the metal producer is recruiting and training women to operate them.

The move is in line with the company's plan to decarbonise its industrial vehicle fleet.

"Vedanta Aluminium...has commissioned India's largest electric fleet of 27 forklifts, powered by lithium-ion batteries," the company said in a statement.

All 27 forklifts arrived last month and the company is recruiting and training women to operate these forklifts, it said.

"In line with our commitment of achieving net zero carbon by 2050, our partnership with GEAR to deploy one of India's largest and most technologically advanced electric forklift fleets is a strong step in our journey of decarbonising our industrial vehicle

fleet.

"We are also leveraging this avenue to increase women's participation in core operations by training women drivers to operate these smart forklifts," said Rahul Sharma, Vedanta CEO aluminium business.

"GEAR...is proud to partner Vedanta Aluminium in their decarbonisation journey," GEAR India executive chairman Varun Chopra said.