Vedanta Cares carries out one of the largest vaccination drives across corporate India

New Delhi/ Mumbai: In one of the largest COVID vaccination drives carried out by Corporate India so far, Vedanta Cares has administered one dose of vaccine to over 84,000 employees, business partners as well as their family members. The company proposes to complete its vaccination drive across all its locations by August 2021. In a first of its kind initiative, Vedanta also plans to provide the first jab across locations to those visitors, who have not been inoculated so far.



In another significant move, Vedanta will extend Covid Kawach Insurance to its business partners that includes Term Life and Hospitalisation as well as an Ex-gratia amount of INR 10 lacs to be paid to the family members of the deceased business partner employee.

Considering the increased mortality rate due to Covid-19 and the recent black fungus epidemic, the company is providing cover for family members of deceased employees in the form of continued payments of last drawn salary until notional date of retirement, continuation of Mediclaim insurance coverage until retirement and education assistance for 2 children until graduation.

Under the aegis of Vedanta Cares Covid relief initiatives, the company announces long term HR benefits and increased Covid cover, in line with its commitment to ensure the health and well-being of its people. These will include enhanced Covid insurance for its employees, their families and business partners.

Vedanta Chairman, Mr Anil Agarwal said, "Employee-centricity is at the core of Vedanta's organisational culture. Our employees and our extended family of business partners have always been our greatest resource and their safety and wellbeing is our foremost priority. We have announced an additional Ex-gratia payment of 10 lacs each, to the families of the deceased business partners apart from other benefits. Keeping the repercussions of the second wave in mind, we are bolstering our efforts towards ensuring maximum protection for our people. The comprehensive cover includes enhanced medical insurance to cater to all expenses, including reimbursement for home treatment."

The Medical insurance cover for employees has also been enhanced to 1.5 times the existing eligibility. Vedanta is extending all support that is required and has introduced a corporate floater cover for any employee exceeding their eligibility. The company also provides a best-in-class life insurance policy equivalent to 5 times of annual fixed pay.

The company is spending around Rs. 13 crore to procure vaccines in bulk for the entire Vedanta family, for 100% vaccination coverage in its areas of operations.

Vedanta has provided critical support to society and to those affected by the pandemic in the form of producing and supplying oxygen, setting up field hospitals and Covid care centres, providing vaccinations and medical equipment for critical care, like oxygen cylinders, ventilators, ICU beds etc.

The company is leaving no stone unturned when it comes to the safety of its employees. As part of its disaster management protocol, Vedanta's Covid warriors are preparing and taking pre-emptive and preventive measures in case of any signs of a third wave.