Vedanta BALCO recognises its next-gen young leaders through V-Reach programme

New Delhi: V-Reach that identifies and grooms future leaders from amongst its employee base to foster the next generation of leaders who will propel the company into its next growth trajectory. The programme is anchored by Vedanta's Vice-Chairman, Navin Agarwal in line with Vedanta's strong focus on its people and their

growth.

Rahul Sharma, Dy. CEO of Vedanta Aluminium Business on his visit to BALCO recognized and motivated BALCO's V-Reach leaders. He congratulated the young leaders and encouraged them to lead the organisation's transformational growth on key drivers such as safety, health, environment, business excellence, quality and innovation with their disruptive thinking and ideas. Abhijit Pati, CEO & Director, BALCO, along with several BALCO officials were present at the program.

The Vedanta Group has initiated this flagship leadership program 'V-Reach', as an industry-leading people practice aimed at identifying, recognizing, and elevating the top talent from the 5000+ employee population, who joined Vedanta as graduates and are the backbone of the business.

Speaking on the future opportunities being provided by Vedanta, Rahul Sharma, said "In line with Vedanta Group's core philosophy of developing 'Leadership from Within', the V-Reach Programme is a great launching pad for our high potential talent, giving them opportunities for accelerated career growth. At BALCO, we have identified a strong pipeline of such future leaders. I'm confident that they will leverage their talent and skills to contribute significantly towards further strengthening our

business."