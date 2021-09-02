Vartika Shukla assumes charge as Engineers India Ltd's Chairman & MD

New Delhi: Vartika Shukla on Wednesday became the first-ever woman to head state-owned project consultancy firm, Engineers India Ltd. She took over as the new chairman and managing director of Engineers India Ltd on Wednesday, EIL said in a statement.Prior to her elevation, Shukla, 55, was Director (Technical) in EIL. She will have tenure till February 2026. "A graduate in chemical engineering from the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, Shukla joined EIL in 1988 and possesses extensive consulting experience comprising design, engineering and implementation of complexes in refining, gas processing, petrochemicals, fertilizers etc," it said.

