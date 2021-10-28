V Satish Kumar takes charge as Director (Marketing) at IndianOil

New Delhi: V Satish Kumar (56) has taken charge as Director (Marketing), Indian Oil Corporation Limited, one of India's largest commercial enterprise and one of the leading Indian company in the Fortune Global 500 listings. Prior to his ascent, V Satish Kumar was the business head of Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh, overseeing retail & direct sales, LPG, lube sales, operations, project management, planning, HRD, and Information Technology. He has also been instrumental in implementing key business initiatives like Direct Benefit Transfer for LPG consumer, Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), and shift to BS-VI fuel. He brings to the board his expertise of over three decades in marketing of petroleum products across various geographies in the country. Satish Kumar is also currently on the Board of Beximco IOC Petroleum & Energy Ltd., a Joint Venture of IOC Middle East FZE and Beximco, Bangladesh, to set up infrastructure for import and marketing of petroleum products in Bangladesh.

