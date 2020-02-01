Millennium Post
Home > Business > V K Singh assumes charge of PowerGrid Director(Personnel)

V K Singh assumes charge of PowerGrid Director(Personnel)

V K Singh assumes charge of PowerGrid Director(Personnel)

New Delhi: Vinod Kumar Singh has assumed the charge of Director (Personnel) of Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID) on February 1, 2020. Prior to his joining as Director

(Personnel), he worked as Senior General Manager (HRD) handling flagship projects such as Capacity Building, restructuring policies & procedures for NER States, strategic alliances pertaining to Learning & Development for employees as well as external customers.

MPost

MPost

Our contributor helps bringing the latest updates to you


Share it
Top