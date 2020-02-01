V K Singh assumes charge of PowerGrid Director(Personnel)
New Delhi: Vinod Kumar Singh has assumed the charge of Director (Personnel) of Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID) on February 1, 2020. Prior to his joining as Director
(Personnel), he worked as Senior General Manager (HRD) handling flagship projects such as Capacity Building, restructuring policies & procedures for NER States, strategic alliances pertaining to Learning & Development for employees as well as external customers.
