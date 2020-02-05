V K Singh assumes charge of Director (Personnel), PowerGrid
New Delhi: Vinod Kumar Singh has assumed the charge of Director (Personnel) of Power Grid
Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID) on February 1, 2020. Prior to his joining as Director (Personnel), he worked as Senior General Manager (Human Resource Development) handling
flagship projects such as Capacity Building, restructuring policies & procedures for NER States, strategic alliances pertaining to Learning & Development for employees as well as external customers.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
EC cracks whip on Delhi cop who said Shaheen Bagh shooter...5 Feb 2020 5:36 PM GMT
V-C in chamber since Tuesday as Presidency students...5 Feb 2020 5:32 PM GMT
Man killed while trying to save daughter-in-law from...5 Feb 2020 5:31 PM GMT
Medical officers to urge CM for appointing nurses trained...5 Feb 2020 5:31 PM GMT
No respite from rain: Light to moderate drizzle in South...5 Feb 2020 5:30 PM GMT