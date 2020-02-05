V K Singh assumes charge of Director (Personnel), PowerGrid

Millennium Post
New Delhi: Vinod Kumar Singh has assumed the charge of Director (Personnel) of Power Grid

Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID) on February 1, 2020. Prior to his joining as Director (Personnel), he worked as Senior General Manager (Human Resource Development) handling

flagship projects such as Capacity Building, restructuring policies & procedures for NER States, strategic alliances pertaining to Learning & Development for employees as well as external customers.

