V K Singh assumes charge as Director (Technical) of REC Limited
Gurugram: V K Singh has taken charge as Director (Technical) of REC Limited with effect from July 15, 2022. Before this elevation he had been Executive Director in REC holding portfolio of key business areas including Private Sector Project Management, Entity Appraisal and Procurement and is also a Director on the Board of REC Power Development and Consultancy Limited. V K Singh holds a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering from IIT Roorkee and in his illustrious career spanning more than 33 years, he has demonstrated excellence while holding various positions across leading power sector PSUs namely NTPC, PGCIL and REC.
Next Story
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
JMM's decision to support NDA's President nominee stuns Congress15 July 2022 5:28 PM GMT
Dalai Lama's visit to Ladakh religious: Govt functionary15 July 2022 5:27 PM GMT
Presidential poll: MPs to get green ballot paper, MLAs will get pink15 July 2022 5:26 PM GMT
Rajbhar to support NDA nominee Murmu for Prez15 July 2022 5:26 PM GMT
Mumbai: Heroin worth Rs 362.59 cr recovered15 July 2022 5:25 PM GMT