US President Biden signs executive order to tighten 'Buy American' policies

Washington: President Joe Biden has signed an executive order that strengthens the existing Buy American rules by closing loopholes and reducing waivers granted on federal purchases of US-made goods to ensure that American manufacturing is part of the engine of the country's prosperity.

Biden, who signed the executive order on Monday, six days after being sworn in, also ordered the creation of a new post at the White House.

He said the Director of Made in America at the White House Office of Management and Budget will oversee the all-of-government Made in America initiative.

I don't buy for one second that the vitality of the American manufacturing is a thing of the past. American manufacturing was the arsenal of democracy in World War II, and it must be part of the engine of American prosperity now. That means we are going to use taxpayers' money to rebuild America. We'll buy American products and support American jobs, union jobs, Biden during an event at the White House event.

Biden said the federal government every year spends approximately USD 600 billion in government procurement to keep the country going safe and secure.

He said that there's a law that's been on the books for almost a century now: to make sure that taxpayers' dollars for procurement is spent to support American jobs and American businesses.