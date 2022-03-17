US kicks out another Chinese phone carrier

Washington: The US has expelled another state-owned Chinese phone carrier from the US market over national security concerns amid rising tension with Beijing.

The Federal Communications Commission revoked authorization for Pacific Networks Corp to provide domestic and international service under an order issued Wednesday.

The US government is reducing Chinese access to American markets and investment over possible spying and Beijing's military development.

The FCC cited 'significant national security and law enforcement risks' that Pacific Networks could monitor or disrupt U.S. Communications. It said there were no steps that could eliminate those risks while the company operated in the United States.

President Joe Biden has extended efforts begun under his predecessor, Donald Trump, to limit access to U.S. Technology, investment and markets for Chinese companies due to concern they are security risks or helping military development.

In October, a unit of China Telecom Ltd., one of China's three main state-owned carriers, was expelled by the FCC from the U.S. Market on similar grounds.