US economy shrank 0.9% last quarter, its second straight drop

Washington: The U.S. economy shrank from April through June for a second straight quarter, contracting at a 0.9 per cent annual pace and raising fears that the nation may be approaching a recession.

The decline that the Commerce Department reported Thursday in the GDP the broadest gauge of the economy followed a 1.6 per cent annual drop from January through March.

Consecutive quarters of falling GDP constitute one informal, though not definitive, indicator of a recession. The report comes at a critical time. Consumers and businesses have been struggling under the weight of punishing inflation and higher borrowing costs.

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate by a sizable three-quarters of a point for a second straight time in its push to conquer the worst inflation outbreak in four decades.

An economic slowdown that manages to rein in rocketing prices without triggering a recession. Fed Chair Jerome Powell and many economists have said that while the economy is showing some weakening, they doubt it's in recession.

Many of them point, in particular, to a still-robust labour market, with 11 million job openings and an uncommonly low 3.6 per cent unemployment rate, to suggest that a recession, if one does occur, is still a ways off. After going backward from January through March, the U.S. economy probably didn't do much better in the spring.

