Upstream Ahead 2022 to begin from April 8

New Delhi: The much-awaited second edition of Upstream Ahead 2022, organised by the major Oil and Gas operators in the country – ONGC, OIL, Indian Oil, GAIL, Cairn Oil & Gas Vedanta Ltd., and several others, under the aegis of the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas (MoPNG) and Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH), is all set to commence from April 8. The summit is being managed by Social Friendly. The Minister of State for Petroleum & Natural Gas, Rameswar Teli will grace the inaugural session of the summit on April 8, 2022.

The summit, which has a theme of Towards Vision 2050: Unleashing Hydrocarbon Potential in Indian Sedimentary Basins, will provide a platform for all key stakeholders to come together and drive powerful solution-based dialogues for a smooth way forward. The oil and gas operators, regulatory authorities and all relevant stakeholders, including students from academic institutions will interact to realign and adapt to the changing market dynamics.

The sessions in Upstream Ahead 2022 are divided into three categories – Spotlight Sessions, Future Forward Sessions and High Density Discussions. In Spotlight Sessions, the discussions will be on flagging prevalent challenges faced by the E&P operators, Indian and global, and coming up with solutions to pave a successful way forward. Whereas, in Future Forward Sessions, there will be a highlight on Indian Oil & Gas Sector through a global lens, discussing the long-term way forward. And, as the name suggests, the High Density Discussions will have round-table meeting for having a focused approach at raising the most pressing issues faced by the CEOs and Leaders of major organizations, and then engaging in powerful discussion to address each of those.

This year has in store some interesting and insightful sessions for the audiences. Another highlight of the Upstream Ahead Summit is 60 per cent participation of Youth and Women members in the organising team, as was decided in the first edition, to address the gender inequity in

the industry.