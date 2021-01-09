UP's New Excise Policy aims Rs 6,000 cr excess revenue in FY22

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has given its approval to the Excise Policy 2021-22, expecting revenue to jump by Rs 6,000 crore during the fiscal.

The approval was granted by the state cabinet headed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The cabinet meeting took place on Saturday night.

"To provide good quality liquor at economic prices, UP Made Liquor (in Tetra-pack and of 42.8 per cent strength only) made from Grain ENA, shall be sold at an MRP of Rs 85 through country liquor shops. Integrated Supply Chain Management System (IESCMS) shall be implemented by computerizing the various processes of the department.

The system of sale of liquor in retail shops using PoS machines shall be implemented in 2021-22," the state government said in a statement on Saturday.

The Excise Policy got clearance of the UP Cabinet hours after five people died and 16 others hospitalised after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district on Friday.

The authorities have suspended four policemen and removed three senior Meerut zone excise officials from their post for laxity. An excise inspector and three other members of the department have also been suspended.

Police have also arrested the main accused, identified as Kuldeep.

As against expected revenue Rs 28,340 crore in 2020-21, the expected revenue for 2021-22 is Rs 34,500 crore, the statement said.