UP targeting exports worth Rs 3 lakh crore in next 3 years, state tells Centre

Noida: Uttar Pradesh's cabinet minister Nand Gopal Gupta on Tuesday said the state's exports have nearly doubled in the last five years and the government aims for Rs 3 lakh crore exports in the next three years.



Uttar Pradesh is currently the fifth largest exporter among states and Union Territories, Gupta, who holds portfolios of Export Promotion, Industrial Development, NRI, Investment Promotion, said at the board of trade meeting in Delhi.

Union commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal chaired the board of trade meeting that had representatives of states and UTs to discuss measures to enhance exports and manufacturing in the country.

"Uttar Pradesh is the most populous state of the country. The industries in the state have adequate raw material, human resource and market. Uttar Pradesh is fast moving towards becoming a $one trillion economy under leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath," Gupta said, according to a statement from his office.

He said the export sector will have a special contribution towards UP achieving the goal of becoming $one trillion economy.