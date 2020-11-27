UP govt to set up solar projects worth 10,700 MW by 2022

Gorakhpur: Reiterating his government's priority to develop alternate and non—conventional sources of energy, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that the government will achieve the target of setting up 10,700 MW of solar power projects in the state by the year 2022.

To encourage private participation in the solar energy sector, the state government has already come out with a new Solar Policy in 2017. Under this, the the third part open access has been given for setting up solar parks and solar plants in the state along with 100 percent exemption in stamp duty and 100 percent waiver in electricity duty for ten years beside single window online clearances as part of promotional provisions, he said while addressing the Renewable Energy Invest Meet and Expo -2020 here.

Out of targeted capacity building of 10,700 MW, the Utility Scale Solar Power Projects accounts for 6,400 MW while Rooftop Solar Power Plants will contribute to 4,300 MW.

The Chief Minister said that the commissioning of 500 MW capacity of projects is expected by March 2021. This will be out of 1122 MW of projects which have been allocated after receiving invited bids under the solar policy. Besides, under open access to third party purchase or captive power, 553 MW projects have been allocated and 70 MW already commissioned, he pointed out mentioning that rest will be commissioned by March,2021. The CM asserted that his government wants to develop the state in a uniform manner without discriminating on the basis of region. "we are focusing on those areas where the investment has been low. Keeping this in mind, the state government is seriously working towards grid connectivity of the projects in Bundelkhand and Purvanchal,'' he said.

He also announced that the state government will set up a Green Energy Corridor for production of 4000 MW of solar power in Bundelkhand region with 1000 MW projects to be set up every year from 2021 to 2025 . Further Rs 5500 Crore will be invested for developing transmission of power from Green Energy Corridor. The CM said that under Centre's Ultra Mega Renewable Solar Power Park scheme, the in-principle sanction has been accorded to 1200 MW capacity Solar Power park in Jalaun district which will be set up by Bundelkhand Saur Urja Limited (BSUL), a joint unit of UP NEDA and NHPC. Under the same scheme two solar power parks of 600 MW capacity each have got in-principle sanction in Jhansi and Lalitpur districts to be developed by TUSCO, the joint enterprise of UP NEDA and THTC limited. He also announced to implement PM Kusum Yojana in st which will enable the farmers to set up solar power plants in unutilised lands with some concessions by the government.