UP govt, Adani ink MoU to build ammunition mfg complex

Lucknow: The Government of Uttar Pradesh signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the eve of Global Investors' Summit in Lucknow to set up South Asia's largest integrated manufacturing facility in Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor.

In his address at the UP summit, Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group highlighted the importance of having self-reliance in high quality ammunition and the manufacturing complex is Adani Defence's endeavour towards equipping our Armed Forces with state-of-the-art battlefield equipment.

Speaking on the eve of the signing of the MoU, CEO, UP Expressways & Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) and Additional Chief Secretary, Awanish Kumar Awasthi, said this project is going to prove as a landmark in the history of indigenous defence manufacturing.

Giving more details about the plans to build South Asia's largest manufacturing facility, Ashish Rajvanshi, President & CEO of Adani Defence & Aerospace, said, "With our vision of nation-building combined with the clarion call of Atmanirbhar Bharat by PM Narendra Modi, we are setting up South Asia's largest integrated ammunition complex in the Uttar Pradesh Defence Corridor. The ammunition complex will have state-of-the-art technology across small and medium calibre ammunition, along with short-range air defence missiles. It shall be a key facilitator in India's goal of achieving $5.0 billion exports in defence manufacturing."

The complex, which is spread over 250+ acres and an investment of around 1,500Cr is slated to have state-of-the-art technology across small and medium calibre ammunition, along with short-range air defence missiles.

There are plans to hire around 1,500 people, who will use the best-in-class technologies to manufacture high-quality ammunition for domestic and export markets.