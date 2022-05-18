United Nations floats plan to boost renewables
Geneva: The United Nations chief on Wednesday launched a five-point plan to jump-start broader use of renewable energies, hoping to revive world attention on climate change as the UN's weather agency reported that greenhouse gas concentrations, ocean heat, sea-level rise, and ocean acidification hit new records last year.
We must end fossil fuel pollution and accelerate the renewable energy transition before we incinerate our only home, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said. Time is running out.
His latest stark warning about possible environmental disaster comes after the World Meteorological Organisation issued its State of the Climate Report for 2021, which said the last seven years were the seven hottest on record. The impacts of extreme weather have led to deaths and disease, migration, and economic losses in the hundreds of billions of dollars and the fallout is continuing this year, WMO said.
Today's State of the Climate report is a dismal litany of humanity's failure to tackle climate disruption, Guterres said. The global energy system is broken and bringing us ever closer to climate catastrophe.
In his plan, which leans into the next UN climate conference taking place in Egypt in November, Guterres called for fostering technology transfer and lifting of intellectual property protections in renewable technologies, like
battery storage.
