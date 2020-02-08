Union Textile Secy to take inputs for new textile policy

Coimbatore: With the framing of the new National Textile Policy under process, textile secretary Ravi Capoor will pay a one-day visit here on February 12 to take suggestions and opinions from captains of industry.

Though most problems had already been discussed at the higher level, including with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December last year, issues remained to be resolved, Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI) Chairman T Rajkumar told reporters here on Saturday.

All textile-related associations across Tamil Nadu, Kerala,Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, particularly weavers,have been invited to participate in a session with the secretary so that they can get a solution to their problems, Rajkumar said.

On the textile scenario, he said the Indian textile industry would be able to cash in on the slowdown in

the sector in China, which was facing the coronavirus problem.

Inquiries have already started coming in from countries doing business with China, he said, adding that the Indian textile industry, if tapped early, can increase the business at least by 25 to 30 per cent.

Rajkumar said it was essential to increase production level of man made fibre and filament from the current level of four billion kgs to

12 billions to achieve the textile business size of 350 billion USD by 2025.