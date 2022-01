Unemployment reaches four-month high of 7.91% in Dec: CMIE data

Mumbai: India's unemployment rate touched a four-month high of 7.91 per cent in December 2021, Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) data showed on Monday.

The unemployment rate had stood at 7 per cent in November, the highest since August which was at 8.3 per cent.

The urban unemployment rate was at 9.30 per cent in December from 8.21 per cent in November 2021, while the unemployment rate in rural areas stood at 7.28 per cent from 6.44 per cent in the previous month, according to the data.

CMIE Managing Director and CEO Mahesh Vyas said that in December 2021, the number of jobs increased but the number of jobseekers was even higher.

"This is a good sign as the influx into the labour market was high. Around 8.3 million additional people were looking for jobs. However, four million jobseekers got employment," he stated.