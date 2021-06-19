Umer Hameed takes charge as CEPC chief

New Delhi: As per the directive of the Development Commissioner (Handicrafts), Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, Umer Hameed, 2nd Vice-Chairman, CEPC has taken over as Chairman, CEPC in the forenoon of 18 June, 2021 at Carpet Export Promotion Council (CEPC) Head Office at New Delhi.

Mahavir Pratap Sharma, Past Chairman, Carpet Export Promotion Council, Gulam Nabi Bhat, Sanjay Gupta, Sheikh Ashiq Ahmad, Satish Wattal, Members COA, CEPC, Man Singh Saini, Ehsan Mirza, Member-Exporters, Sanjay Kumar, Executive Director, CEPC, Shiv Kumar Gupta, Former Executive Director, CEPC, Vikas Malhotra, Member-Exporter, were also present during

the occasion.

The new CEPC Chairman Umer Hameed assured Members for all kind of supports for the overall growth of Carpet Sector.

He said equal support will be provided to all the carpet clusters.