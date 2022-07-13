UK's economy in May shows unexpectedly strong growth
London: Britain's economy showed unexpectedly strong growth in May, with the three major components of production manufacturing, construction and services all posting gains.
The Office for National Statistics said Wednesday that gross domestic product expanded 0.5 per cent in the month, compared with economic forecasts of about 0.1 per cent. GDP declined 0.2 per cent in April.
But the Confederation of British Industries cautioned that the figures can be volatile. The May data was skewed by the celebrations marking Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne, including an extra public holiday. This noise will continue to obscure the true state of the economy over the next few months, Ben Jones, the CBI's lead economist, said in a statement. In reality, CBI surveys and real-time data point to subdued economic momentum.
Britain's sluggish economic growth has become a central issue in the contest to become the country's next prime minister, with all of the candidates pledging to cut taxes to spur investment by business owners.
Eight candidates are vying to replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who announced his resignation last week following a series of scandals that undermined his credibility.
