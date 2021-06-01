U'khand: REC to set up 1,000 LPM O2 plant

New Delhi: REC Limited, a leading NBFC, through its CSR arm REC Foundation has signed an MoA with Chief Medical Officer, Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand, on 25th May 2021, committing financial assistance to the tune of Rs 1.85 crore under its CSR initiative. As part of the project, 1000 liters per minute oxygen generation plant will be set up at Base Hospital, Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand. Along with that, 22 oxygen concentrators and 200 fowler beds with wheels will also be provided to the hospital, increasing its bed capacity from 250 to 450. The initiative is aimed at strengthening the covid care facility at the hospital to provide necessary medical care to the local community.

REC Foundation has been continuously working towards improving the health systems in the country.

Earlier this month, the Foundation provided financial assistance of Rs 2.21 crore towards the Installation of 1700 liters per minute oxygen generator plant (full assembly) and 150 kVA generator plant at Dalvi Hospital, Pune. The project has been implemented by Pune Municipal Corporation and is providing an uninterrupted oxygen supply in the hospital.