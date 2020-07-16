U'khand discoms asks vendors not to supply components sourced from China

Dehradun: Responding to Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat's clarion call to not buy Chinese products, the state-run power discoms—Uttarakhand Power Cooperation Limited and Uttarakhand Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited— have instructed their private vendors to not supply components sourced from the



Chinese firms.

In wake of the Indo-China flare-up in which 20 Indian soliders were martyred, Rawat had exhorted everyone to stop using Chinese products last week.

Even though there is no government order or specific directions issued by the CM's office, the power discoms have rejigged the procurement modalities already. Speaking with the Millennium Post, managing director, UJVNL,

Sandeep Singhal said, "For all our Hydro projects we always select only

Indian companies and after the CM's announcement, UJVNL has asked all the companies to abstain from supplying anything beloning to the Chinese companies."

After the pharma, power sector is the second biggest buyer of the Chinese components in the country.

In Uttarakhand the UJVNL is the sole agency to establish hydro projects and handle the hydro power generation.

"For instance, Bharat Heavy

Electrical Limited is building our Vyasi 120 MW hydro project in Dehradun.

The companies involved in other undergoing projects, have been asked to not supply components of Chinese firms," said Singhal.

Syncing with the CM's announcement, the state's power supply body—UPCL— has also reworked procurement strategy.

Uttarakhand Power Cooperation Limited (UPCL), managing director, BCK Mishra, said, "All the companies empanelled with the UPCL, have been instructed not supply Chinese components."

Mishra added that the UPCL has set up a committe to detect footprints of Chinese components in the existing list of items that were being purchased.