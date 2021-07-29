UCO Bank's June qtr net profit rises by 374.42% to `101.81 crore

New Delhi: UCO Bank has made net profit of Rs 101.81 crore during the quarter ended June 2021 as against net profit of Rs 21.46 Crore in the quarter ended June 2020 registering a growth of 374.42 per cent.

Operating Profit of the Bank for the quarter June 2021 stood at Rs 1,286.28 crore as against Rs 977.08 crore for the quarter ended June 2020 registering a growth of 31.65 per cent.

Net Interest Income of the Bank for the quarter ended June 2021 has increased to Rs 1,460.24 crore from Rs 1,266.78 crore for the quarter ended June 2020 registering a growth of 15.27 per cent. This is highest Net Interest Income in last 23 quarters.

Other Income of the Bank for the quarter ended June 2021 has increase to Rs 969.51 crore

as against Rs 773.93 crore for the quarter ended June 2020 registering a growth of 25.27 per cent.

Total Business of the Bank has increased to Rs 3,32,946.17 crore as on 30 June, 2021 from Rs 3,10,355.63 crore as on 30 June, 2020 registering a growth of 7.28 per cent.

Total Deposits of the Bank has increased to Rs 2,12,096.82 crore as on 30 June, 2021 from Rs 1,95,119.60 crore as on 30 June, 2020 registering a growth of 8.70 per cent. CASA of the Bank (Domestic) stood at 38.55 per cent as on 30 June, 2021.

Savings Deposits of the Bank has increased to Rs 71,377.97 crore as on 30 June 2021 from Rs 66,086.68 crore as on 30 June, 2020 registering a growth of 8.01 per cent.

Total Advances of the Bank stands at Rs 1,20,849.35 crore as on 30, June 2021 as against Rs 1,15,236.03 crore as on 30 /June, 2020 registering a growth of 4.87 per cent.

Gross NPA of the Bank has reduced to Rs 11,321.76 crore (9.37 per cent) as on 30 June, 2021 from Rs 16,576.43 crore (14.38 per cent) as on 30 June, 2020 and from Rs 11,351.97 crore (9.59 per cent) as on 31, March, 2021.

Net NPA of the Bank has reduced to Rs 4,387.25 crore (3.85 per cent) as on 30, June 2021 from Rs 5,138.18 crore (4.95 per cent) as on 30, June 2020 and from Rs 4,389.50 crore (3.94 per cent) as on

31, March, 2021.

Provision Coverage Ratio of the Bank has increased to 88.53 per cent as on 30, June 2021 from 86.50 per cent as on 30, June 2020 and from 88.40 per cent as on 31, March 2021.

Capital Adequacy Ratio of the Bank stood at 14.24 per cent and CET-I Ratio at 11.32 per cent as on 30 June, 2021.