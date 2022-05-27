UAE, India discuss economic opportunities of energy transition

Dubai: Government and business leaders in India and the UAE have held a series of high-level meetings focused on opportunities within the energy transition and industrial growth.

The meetings were held on the sidelines of UAE Climate Envoy and Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology Dr Sultan Al Jaber's visit to New Delhi on Thursday, UAE's official news agency Wam said.

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Thursday met Al Jaber and the two discussed issues relating to climate change, hosting of COP 28 and other related

matters.

Prior to the bilateral meeting, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on climate action was also signed by the two ministers to establish a framework to facilitate and enhance bilateral cooperation on climate action, and also contribute towards implementing the Paris Agreement.

Following Dr Al Jaber's meeting with India's Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, the UAE and India agreed to expand bilateral cooperation towards accelerated climate action and implementation of the Paris agreement, including public-private partnership across renewable power deployment, agriculture efficiency, green hydrogen, sustainable finance, and carbon market development, UAE's official Wam news agency

reported.