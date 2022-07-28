Two VIT students get Rs 1.02 crore salary offer

New Delhi: Campus placements at Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) commenced on July 12, 2022 for the 2023 graduating batch from VIT sharing slot -1 with five Super Dream companies namely Microsoft, DE Shaw, Morgan Stanley, Airbnb and Media.net.

VIT adheres to a centralised placement process and this year as well, the students from all the four campuses of VIT—Vellore, Chennai, Amaravati (AP), and Bhopal (MP) participated in all the campus recruitment processes. The entire process for all Slot-1 companies, mainly pre-placement talk, online test, technical and HR interviews, all of them were conducted in a hybrid mode (physical / remote).

Dr. G. Viswanathan, Chancellor, Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) announced the results of Slot 1 campus placements this week. Microsoft selected 45 students for fulltime offers, which include Slot – 1 and pre placement offers. The other slot 1 company offers include DE Shaw - 2 offers, Morgan Stanley- 3 offers and Airbnb – 4 offers and Media.net – 1 offer.

Motorq, a venture-backed connected-car data and analytics software platform company offered Rs 1.02 crores as CTC annual salary package to Amit Agarwal and Sarthak Bharadwaj, final year Computer Science Engineering students of VIT. They did their summer internship at MotorQ and got the Pre Placement Offers (PPO).

Followed by Slot 1 placements, companies like Amazon, Wells Fargo, Texas Instruments, Walmart labs, Silicon labs, Arcesium, Krypto and Meesho are in the pipeline. 184 students from the 2023 graduating batch received Pre-Placement offers (PPO) from companies during their summer internship.

The pre-placement offers made by companies are Microsoft (22 offers) DEShaw (2 offers), Fidelity investments (24 offers), JP Morgan (82 offers), Wells Fargo (8 offers), Infosys (7 offers), The Math company (32 offers) and Schneider Electric (7 offers).