Twin Tech celebrates 'Twin Day'

New Delhi: Like every year, Twin Tech India Private Limited celebrated its "Twin Day" on May 16 with caution, with all its 70 employees at its factory premises! On this occasion, the Director of the company, PK Sharma, informed everyone about the precautions against Covid! Everybody is scared of this epidemic, all the way around it, there is only one way to avoid it, social distancing, wearing of mask and sanitising hand time to time.

He insisted on being happy with, All the employees dance together keeping distance from each other so that they can be happy and maintain the energy level and oxygen level of their families too! On the occasion of this "Twin Day", it was also announced to distribute 500 aerosol cylinders of capacity 18 litters each to the needy people free of cost. Stay healthy, stay cool, stay busy but stay away from each other's!