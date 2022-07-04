Turkey's annual inflation hits 78.62%, at 24-year high
Istanbul: Annual inflation in Turkey hit 78.62 per cent in June, the highest rate since 1998, according to official data released on Monday.
The Turkish Statistical Institute, or TurkStat, released the monthly figures as Turkey is experiencing a deepening cost-of-living crisis. Consumer prices rose by 4.95 per cent on a monthly basis, the institute reported.
While many countries are seeing rising consumer prices, critics put blame of Turkey's problems on the economic policies of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
The Turkish leader insists that high borrowing costs cause inflation a position that contradicts established economic thinking and advocats lowering interest rates to boost growth and exports.
Turkey's central bank had cut rates by 5 percentage points since September, to 14 per cent, before pausing the cuts in January.
The Turkish lira lost 44 per cent of its value against the U.S. dollar last year.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which led to a surge in gas, oil and grain prices, has compounded the situation in import-reliant Turkey.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
SUP ban: Govt to conduct training programmes for city's Eco Club...4 July 2022 7:57 PM GMT
Govt installs CCTV cameras at critical waterlogging points4 July 2022 7:56 PM GMT
Application deadline for Delhi Sports School extended till July 124 July 2022 7:56 PM GMT
Over 100 dengue cases, triple of what was recorded last year4 July 2022 7:56 PM GMT
HC grants 4 weeks to Centre, govt to reply on rainwater harvesting...4 July 2022 7:55 PM GMT