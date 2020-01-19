Trump, Merkel, Imran to visit Davos; Over 100 Indian CEOs too present

Davos: As the rich and powerful from across the globe assemble this week in this Swiss ski resort town to discuss a 'cohesive and sustainable world', over 100 CEOs as also some union ministers and chief ministers from India would also be present alongside filmstar Deepika Padukone and Sadhguru.

While Deepika will talk about mental health and other issues, Sadhguru will hold morning meditation sessions at the summit being attended by over 3,000 world leaders.

US President Donald Trump, Britain's Prince Charles, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Afghanistan's Ashraf Ghani and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan would be among the world leaders attending the five-day 50th annual meeting of WEF beginning Monday.

The World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020, taking place on January 20-24, will focus on establishing stakeholder capitalism as a way of addressing the world's greatest challenges, from societal divisions created by income inequality and political polarization to the climate crisis we face today, the Geneva-based International organisation for public-private partnership has said. From India, besides Deepika over 100 CEOs as well as political leaders including union ministers and chief ministers will take part . Underpinning the meeting will be the Davos Manifesto 2020, a document that builds on the original Davos Manifesto of 1973, which set out for the first time the stakeholder concept that businesses should serve the interests of all society rather than simply their shareholders'.