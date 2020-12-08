TRIFED launches impactful, immunity boosting organic products on Tribes India

New Delhi: Continuing to expand its product range and make it more attractive, while enabling millions of tribal enterprises access to larger markets, Tribes India has added 46 more new tribal products, mainly in the Forest Fresh and Organic range, into its catalogue this week. More than 400 new products (immunity boosting products, produce in the Forest Fresh and Organics range and tribal arts and handicrafts) in the last month.

All the new products introduced in the past few weeksare available in 125 Tribes India outlets, Tribes India mobile vans and also on online platforms such as the Tribes India E-marketplace (tribesindia.com) and e-tailers.

Speaking on the occasion, Pravir Krishna, Managing Director, TRIFED said, "Tribes India endeavours to impact and transform tribal lives and improve their livelihoods. Go Vocal for Local Go Tribal is the mantra that TRIFED goes by as it works in benefitting tribals and improving their livelihoods across the country. Introducing these new products sourced from tribes all over India into the

range is yet another step in this direction.