TRIFED begins 2nd batch of Bagh print training

New Delhi: In addition to several other initiatives of TRIFED that are aimed at bringing the tribal population towards mainstream empowerment, major work is being done in Barwani, Madhya Pradesh, where the second batch of Bagh print training started on December 22. Also, the training for Maheshwari and Chanderi textile traditions would also start very soon.



In Barwani project, which is being implemented by TRIFED through the district administration, and funded by Bharat Petroleum under its CSR initiative, more than 200 tribal beneficiaries have been

identified.

"These local tribals would be imparted training in Bagh, Maheshwari and Chanderi textile traditions to hone up their skills which they can utilise them to improve their livelihoods," a TRIFED

release said.

All the tribal beneficiaries are getting Bagh printing training by Padmashri Yusuf Khatri of the Bagh family, a pioneer in Bagh printing.

As per the TRIFED released, a total of Rs 1.88 crore has been allotted to train almost 1,000 tribal women in Bagh print, Chanderi and Maheshwari styles over a period of one year. Master trainers for the Maheshwari and Chanderi traditions have also been selected, it said.

The handicrafts and products manufactured by these clusters of artisans would be purchased by TRIFED and showcased and marketed at all Tribes India outlets across the country, it said.