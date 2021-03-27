TRIFED and Amazon will drive tribal commerce

New Delhi: Among the many initiatives TRIFED has been putting in place to drive tribal commerce is the partnership with Amazon, the large ecommerce retailer that commenced last year. This strong, positive development had enabled tribal artisans and sellers display and selltheir Tribes India products on the Amazon website, even during the unprecedented Covid-19 crisis last year.

This successful partnership between Tribes India and Amazon is being cemented further now.

This was reiterated by Pravir Krishna, Managing Director, TRIFED recently.

The intent behind the building of this relationship is to provide the tribal artisans and producers access to larger markets, national and international through the Amazon platform.