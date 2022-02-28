Transport Ministry allows vehicles with max 3 decks to transport 2-wheelers

New Delhi: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has allowed rigid vehicles as well as trailers to have a maximum of three decks to transport two-wheelers, with the load body not projecting over the driver's cabin, an official statement said on Sunday.

This will enhance the carriage capacity by 40-50 per cent, according to the statement.

"The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a notification on February 25,2022 to amend Rule 93 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules 1989, whereby rigid vehicles and trailers can have a maximum of three decks to transport two wheelers, with the load body not projecting over the driver's cabin," it said.

In a separate notification, the ministry said cash vans shall comply with the minimum requirements as stated in Automotive Industry Standard-163:2020, as amended from time to time, till the corresponding BIS specifications are notified under the Bureau of Indian Standards Act, 2016 (11 of 2016).