TRAI invites suggestions on encouraging R&D in telecom, broadcasting sectors

New Delhi: Sector regulator TRAI on Wednesday invited suggestions from industry, academia and public on encouraging Research and Development in telecom and broadcasting sectors.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has sought stakeholder inputs by March 15, on the issue, according to a statement.

TRAI conducted an online brainstorming session on 'encouraging research and development in telecom and broadcasting sector' on Wednesday with academia, industry and institutions, it said.

TRAI Chairman P D Vaghela, who chaired the session, highlighted the importance of indigenous R&D in telecom and broadcasting sectors, which will boost domestic manufacturing, and offset equipment imports in these sectors.

The TRAI chief said that telcom and broadcasting sectors have a great potential and will play an important role in making India a USD 5 trillion economy.

Suggestions received during the deliberation included incentivising R&D efforts in India, need for structured approach to create conducive environment for R&D focus, and adoption of indigenous technologies by the industry among others.

To achieve these objectives, a high-level committee comprising senior officials from academia, industry and research institutions, will be set up under the aegis

of TRAI.