Trade unions call nationwide general strike on Nov 26

New Delhi: Ten central trade unions on Tuesday said they are going ahead with their planned nationwide general strike on November 26 and also announced their support to a two-day farmers' agitation next week.

The meeting of the Joint Platform of Central Trade Unions (CTUs) and Sectoral Independent Federations and Associations was held virtually on November 16, 2020.

Unions expressed satisfaction over the tremendous response being received from workers and the people at large throughout the country to the ongoing campaign for the countrywide general strike on November 26, 2020, a joint forum statement said.

The forum consists of Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC), Trade Union Co-ordination Centre (TUCC), Self-Employed Women's Association (SEWA), All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), Labour Progressive Federation (LPF) and United Trade Union Congress (UTUC).

The preparatory campaign for the general strike against "the anti-people, anti-worker, anti-national and destructive policies of the BJP government led by Modi has been going on with great enthusiasm all over the country", the statement said.

Joint conventions, posters, leaflets jointly as well as independently by the central trade unions and their affiliated trade unions are being held at state, district and local levels as well as at the sectoral level.

The strike notices have been served, it said adding that in addition to workers, people from all walks of life and all sections of the society, viz, students, youth, women, peasants have been coming forward extending their whole-hearted support to the call of general strike on November 26.