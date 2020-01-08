Trade union strike: HMSI, Bajaj Auto, component makers affected

New Delhi/Mumbai/Chennai: Production at Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India's (HMSI) Manesar plant in Haryana, Bajaj Auto's Chakan unit and factories of various auto component makers was hit on Wednesday by the day-long strike called by 10 major trade unions against the Centre's "anti-people" policies.

The strike, however, had no impact on production of auto majors Maruti Suzuki India, Hero MotoCorp, Honda Cars India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors and Hyundai Motors India as their plants in various parts of the country functioned normally.

"Workers in all the three shifts at the Manesar plant are not working today in support of the trade union strike," HMSI Employee Union President Suresh Gaur told PTI.

He said HMSI Manesar plant workers alongwith counterparts from factories of auto component makers Shivam Autotech, Emkay Automobile Industries, Munjal Showa, Napino Auto & Electronics

and Talbros, among others, have joined in for a day-long protest.

"Workers at factories in the Manesar-Bawal industrial area are supporting the strike and productions have been affected," Gaur claimed.

When contacted, HMSI officials declined to comment.

At Bajaj Auto's Chakan plant in Maharashtra, there was a complete shut down and no production took place, said a union leader of the company.

In the auto belt of Pimpri-Chinchwad, Chakan, Hinjewadi, Talegaon and Nagar Road, there was partial strike.

Production was also normal at Tata and Mahindra's plants in Chakan in Pune, worker sources said. Similarly, workers and officials at Maruti Suzuki India (MSI), Hero MotoCorp, Honda Cars India confirmed that normal production was on at their respective plants and the strike had no impact.

"Operations and attendance at all our plants is normal," a MSI spokesperson said when contacted over the issue.

The passenger vehicle market leader currently has a production capacity of 15.5 lakh units per annum across its two plants at Gurgaon and Manesar. Besides, Suzuki's Gujarat-based plant has an installed capacity of 5 lakh units.

In Tamil Nadu, trade union sources in Sriperumbudur-Oragadam industrial belt, which is home to several auto-companies, said around 3,000 employees belonging to various multinational companies joined the dawn-to-dusk strike on Wednesday.

"Some employees of few companies have joined the strike. But some workers employed in Hyundai Motor India and some other multinational companies have taken leave to participate in the strike. It is not a paid leave for them, they have come for participation despite a loss of pay", union sources said.