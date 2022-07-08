Total number of registered startups in India increase to 73,205, create 7.5 lakh jobs

New Delhi: The initiatives taken by the government to build a favourable ecosystem for Start-Ups have started yielding results as the number of officially registered startups in India have increased to 73,205, which has created 7.5 lakh jobs in the country with an average of 11 jobs per start-up.



As per the latest data released by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), of the total Start-Ups, over 45 per cent have at least one woman director and nearly 50 per cent are based out of tier 2 and tier 3 cities.

According to the DPIIT data, most of the Start-Ups have been recognised by the government since 2016, when the flagship digital initiative was launched. With this India has become the country having the third-largest Start-Up ecosystem in the world.

According to the data, Maharashtra has topped the list of having the highest number of registered Start-Ups in the state. There are 13,541 registered start-ups in Maharashtra followed by 8,902 in Karnataka, 8,670 in Delhi and 6,688 in Uttar Pradesh.

Gujarat has 4,942 registered start-ups, while there are 3,995 start-ups recognised in Haryana and 3,965 in Tamil Nadu. Telangana has 3,882 start-ups followed by Kerala with 3,284 registered start-ups, West Bengal (2,313), Rajasthan (2,303), Madhya Pradesh (Madhya Pradesh (2,123), Odisha (1,330) and Bihar (1,238).

Lakshadweep has just one recognised start-up, while Ladakh has three registered start-ups and Mizoram has seven start-ups.

Registered startups are also spread across more than 645 districts out of the 773 districts in the country, and are present in every state and union territory. They are now also present in all states and Union Territories. Also, 30 states and UTs have also their dedicated start-up policies.