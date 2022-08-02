Titan3 Technology USA exploring partnership with Patton International

New Delhi: The Senior most team of US based company Titan3 Technology from Arizona visited the Uluberia Plant of Patton International Limited.



Headquartered in Arizona USA, Titan3 Technology is the market leader in innovation and engineering in the Electrical and HVAC Industries. With over 250 patents, the management of Titan 3 is unparalleled in product development, according to a media statement.

The team explored Patton's state of the art Uluberia Plant to embark on a journey of engaging into tieup with Patton International for developing and launching new products in the American Market in the electrical and HVAC indusrty.

"JIT/ETA/OTD - Just in Time, Expected Time of Arrival and On time Delivery is the name of the game. It is imperative that quality products are delivered at Competitive Cost and on right TIME. Zero Deviation in quality is the norm of the day. Nowadays It is not customers' expectations but mere requirements that one cannot supply even 2 days earlier or 3 days later than the precise and specified date of deliveries. There is no room for excuses. It is Either Take it or Leave it. This situation is not with any single customer but the entire market place which operates in similar manner. They are not ready to listen to any reason once delivery schedule deadlines are missed. One needs to air ship goods at a cost many times higher than the actual product cost. To sustain and meet these challenges, it has become necessary for us to have our own full proof and fault free backup supply chain logistic system in place" said Sanjay Budhia, MD, Patton Group.

Hence, Patton has forayed into warehouses in Jonesboro, Arkansas and Norfolk, VA, Virginia in US which are strategically close to Customers' locations to stock customer specific products for on time delivery so that customers remain assured that their ordered materials are available just a call away and also not being reflected in their accounts.