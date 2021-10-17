'Time we stopped paying `20 cr/day of taxpayers money to keep it flying'

New Delhi: Two aborted missions, three different ministers, multiple rule changes and two decades later, Indian taxpayers will no longer have to pay Rs 20 crore per day to keep the loss-making Air India flying.

While opposition Congress expectedly attacked the decision as selling the family silver, DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said what Tata is getting is not a cash cow but an airline which is bleeding where money needs to be pumped in to refurbish obsolete aircraft and dust up strangled ones while being unable to touch any employee for one year and only be able to resize staff after paying a VRS.

"It won't be a very easy task there. Only advantage is they (new Air India owner) are paying the price which they think they can manage. They are not taking the excessive debt accumulated to fund years of losses. We are continuing it as an ongoing concern.... This process has also saved huge amount of taxpayers money going forward," Pandey said.

Earlier this month, the government had accepted an offer by Talace Pvt Ltd, a unit of the holding company of salt-to-software conglomerate Tata group, to pay Rs 2,700 crore cash and takeover Rs 15,300 crore of the airline's debt. As on August 31, Air India had a total debt of Rs 61,562 crore. About 75 per cent of this debt or Rs 46,262 crore will be transferred to a special purpose vehicle AIAHL before handing over the loss-making airline to the Tata Group.

Tatas would not get to retain non-core assets such as the Vasant Vihar Housing colony of Air India, Air India Building at Nariman Point in Mumbai, and Air India Building in New Delhi.

"We have only allowed (Tata group) for use for two years, but within two years we have to work out a monetisation plan for it to be sold so that the money can be used to set off AIAHL liabilities," Pandey said.

Of the 141 Air India aircraft that Tatas would get, 42 are leased planes while the remaining 99 are owned. Tata will also take over the capitalised lease liability on account of operating leases of Rs 9,185 crore. Besides, some of these 141 planes are grounded due to lack of engine and other maintenance. Also the obsolescence factor is there are many as not fuel efficient.

"We want to finish the handover quickly, because we are paying Rs 20 cr /day to run the airline. The new owner will need to put in a lot of capital because they have to do capital expenditure to improve aircraft, refurbish and give new orders for obsolete aircraft. Only then they may be able to turnaround. Also conditions have been put that you cannot resize employees for 1 year, and thereafter in the second year, you have to give VRS," Pandey said.

The government is divesting its 100 per cent ownership of Air India and Air India Express along with its 50 per cent stake in ground-handling company AISATS. The government will, however, transfer about Rs 16,000 crore of unpaid current liabilities, in excess of current and non current assets, such as fuel bills and other pending dues that Air India owes to suppliers, to Air India Assets Holding Ltd (AIAHL).

A Letter of Intent (LoI) has been issued to Tatas on October 11 confirming the government's willingness to sell its 100 per cent stake in the airline. Tatas have now to accept the LoI, post which the Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) will be signed. Conditions precedent to the transactions would need to be satisfied by Tatas before they actually can take over the operations.